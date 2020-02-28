Foodie Friday: Delicious desserts from Terrane

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the end of the work week and that means it’s time for Foodie Friday on KOIN News AM Extra!

Joining the squad this week is Executive Chef AJ Voytko from Terrane, which is located inside the Porter Hotel right across from the KOIN Tower! One of the delicious desserts they brought to the studio was a Burrata Cheesecake. Find the recipe below and try it for yourself!

Terrane’s Burrata Cheesecake

450g Burrata Cheese

330g Whey

75g Sugar

7 sheets of gelatin (1 packet of unflavored gelatin)

195 g Heavy Cream

150 g Powdered Sugar

-Place sheets of gelatin and whey in a pot and allow to soften. If using powdered gelatin, sprinkle gelatin over top of the whey, allow to bloom for a few minutes. After five minutes, place pot on low heat and warm the whey until gelatin is dissolved. Add sugar to the whey and stir until dissolved.

-Place burrata in a blender and blend until smooth. With motor running, add in the whey and process until completely smooth.

-In a clean bowl, whip the cream with the powdered sugar until soft peaks form. Fold this into the cheese mixture slowly, keeping as much air and volume as possible.

-Spoon mixture into molds, 8-inch cake pan, or individual bowls and place in refrigerator until set.

-Garnish with your favorite fruit, cookies, etc.

-Serves 6.