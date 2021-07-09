Foodie Friday: Dine out for a year with IRC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You could have a chance to dine out at an IRC restaurant for an entire year!

Win $100 per month for a year to dine out at any one of IRC’s nice local restaurants by following all of the restaurants on Instagram. The contest closes July 31 with a winner announced August 5.

The restaurants are:

North 45

Cadillac Cafe

Circa 33

Produce Row

Pacific Crust Pizza

Paddy’s

The Independent

Sports Bar and Grill

Satellite Tavern

Hawk Creek cafe in Neskowin.

Find out more information on their website.