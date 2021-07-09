Foodie Friday: Dine out for a year with IRC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You could have a chance to dine out at an IRC restaurant for an entire year!

Win $100 per month for a year to dine out at any one of IRC’s nice local restaurants by following all of the restaurants on Instagram. The contest closes July 31 with a winner announced August 5.

The restaurants are:

  • North 45
  • Cadillac Cafe
  • Circa 33
  • Produce Row
  • Pacific Crust Pizza
  • Paddy’s
  • The Independent
  • Sports Bar and Grill
  • Satellite Tavern
  • Hawk Creek cafe in Neskowin.    

Find out more information on their website.

