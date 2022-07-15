PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local cherry orchard is beginning its cherry harvest season.
The Hood River Cherry Company is family-owned and operated. They feature high-elevation cherries.
Co-owner Katy Klein and field manager Kristoff Fowler joined AM Extra for this Foodie Friday. Visit their website here to learn more about their salsas, jams, and fresh fruit.
GRANDMA LELA’S HOMEMADE SWEET CHERRY PIE
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for rolling
- 1 cup (2 sticks or 8 ounces) unsalted butter, very cold, cut into ½ inch
- 1-teaspoon salt
- 1-teaspoon sugar
- 6-8 Tbsp. ice water
For pie filling:
- 4 cups pitted and halved fresh Hood River Cherry Company cherries
- 2 tablespoons water
- 2 tablespoons Kirsch or water
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- ¾ cup sugar
- ¼ cup cornstarch
Topping:
- 1 egg, beaten
- Sugar, for sprinkling
DIRECTIONS:
- In the bowl of a food processor, mix together the flour, sugar and salt. Pulse to combine. Add butter; pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal, leave a few pieces of butter remaining.
- Sprinkle with ¼ cup ice water. Pulse until dough is crumbly but holds together when squeezed with fingers. Try not to over process.
- Remove the dough from the food processor and roll it into two balls. Flatten into a disk and place both in plastic bag in the fridge to chill.
- After chilling, preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a floured piece of parchment paper, roll one disk of dough to a 14-inch round. Wrap dough around pin; unroll over a 9-inch pie plate. Press down on dough in bottom of pie plate. Next roll out the other disk and set aside to cover pie with.
- For pie filling: Combine all ingredients in a small pot. Bring to a boil and then lower heat. Stir frequently for about ten minutes until the mixture appears jelly-like. Remove from heat and allow cooling.
- Pour pie filling into pie dish and cover the top with extra rolled out dough. Press the crust to seal. Using a pastry brush, lightly brush top of dough with egg wash.
- Bake for 50-60 minutes, or until done. Cool until just warm, and enjoy with your favorite vanilla ice cream or whipped cream!