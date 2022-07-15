PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local cherry orchard is beginning its cherry harvest season.

The Hood River Cherry Company is family-owned and operated. They feature high-elevation cherries.

Co-owner Katy Klein and field manager Kristoff Fowler joined AM Extra for this Foodie Friday. Visit their website here to learn more about their salsas, jams, and fresh fruit.

GRANDMA LELA’S HOMEMADE SWEET CHERRY PIE

INGREDIENTS:

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for rolling

1 cup (2 sticks or 8 ounces) unsalted butter, very cold, cut into ½ inch

1-teaspoon salt

1-teaspoon sugar

6-8 Tbsp. ice water

For pie filling:

4 cups pitted and halved fresh Hood River Cherry Company cherries

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons Kirsch or water

2 tablespoons lemon juice

¾ cup sugar

¼ cup cornstarch

Topping:

1 egg, beaten

Sugar, for sprinkling

DIRECTIONS: