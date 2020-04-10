Foodie Friday: Elephants Deli Easter Dinners

Elephants Delis are also helping to feed those in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Need comfort food? Elephants Delicatessen is doing what it’s done best for 40 years.

Elephants Delis are still open for take-out and pickup (including curbside delivery), and include everything from lasagnas to sandwiches to quarts of soup online.

Getting dinner for Easter is still possible as long as you order by 2 p.m. Friday. There’s also brunch options, too.

Want a frozen casserole? That’s also possible. It’s easy to order it all online.

Elephants Deli is also helping to feed those who need it right now, and they’ve been working wtih Stone Soup PDX to provide meals for the county’s newest shelters.

