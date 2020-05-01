Foodie Friday: Elk Cove’s ‘Lockdown Kitchen’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may want to experiment in the kitchen but not quite sure what to do. That’s why Elk Cove started a new series called “Lockdown Kitchen”

Elk Cove Chef Amy and sous-chef LJ joined AM Extra to share a recipe using common, shelf-stable items that might already be in your pantry. It’s fun, easy — and goes well with Oregon wine.

Meatballs with tomato sauce

For meatballs:

2 pounds ground meat, any mix of beef, pork, lamb, or turkey

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/4 cup cream

1 teaspoon each fennel seed, dried Italian seasoning, and dried Oregano

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon each salt and ground black pepper

2 cloves of garlic, finely minced

2 eggs

2 tablespoons olive oil

For the sauce:

2 cloves of garlic, finely minced

1/2 large white onion, diced fine

1/2 cup red wine

1 28-oz can crushed tomatoes

1 teaspoon each crushed red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients except olive oil and mix untilcombined but don’t overmix. Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy pan overmedium heat. Form the mixture into 3-Tablespoon balls, and brown in the oliveoil. Remove from the pan and keep warm.

Add the garlic and onion to the pan, stirring to scrape up all the tasty brownbits in the bottom of the pan. Cook the onions and garlic for about 5 minutes,until they are soft and starting to brown. Add the wine and again scrape thebottom of the pan. Add the tomatoes and seasoning and stir to combine. Add themeatballs back to the pan and stir to cover with the sauce. Simmer them in thesauce for about 45 minutes.

Top with grated parmesan cheese and minced fresh green herbs, I used freshoregano and chives.