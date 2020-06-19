Foodie Friday: Father’s Day brunch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Sunday is Father’s Day and what better time to make brunch at home.
The Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard’s executive Chef Chase Williams joined us this morning to show us how to make his eggs Benedict.
GRUYÈRE GOUGÈRE EGGS BENEDICT
For the Gruyère Gougères
Ingredients:
½ cup milk
½ cup water
¼ lb. diced butter
1 tsp. sugar
½ tsp. salt
1 cup flour
4 eggs
1 cup shredded Gruyère
Combine milk, water, sugar, salt, and butter into a medium pot over medium heat.
Once butter is fully melted, slowly shower in the flour and mix with a wooden spoon until
completely smooth.
Continuously stir the paste over medium heat until it begins to dry out and a “carpet” begins to
form on the bottom of the pot.
Dump the paste into the bowl of an electric stand mixer with the paddle attachment, and begin
mixing on low speed. The mixture needs to stay hot for the next couple of minutes so work
quickly.
Add the cheese to the mixing paste, then begin adding one egg at a time. The paste will begin to
separate for a couple seconds, then come back together for each egg added. Once together, add
the next egg. Continue until all eggs have been incorporated.
Cover the batter and allow to cool in the refrigerator (around 3-4 hours). Once chilled, scoop out
portions of the batter with a large ice cream scoop onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Leave 2
inches separation between each ball of batter. Freeze overnight until ready to bake.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees, pull out the amount of gougères you will need (usually one per
person) and bake 18 – 25 minutes, until golden brown.
For the Hollandaise
Ingredients:
3 egg yolks
1 tsp. water
¼ tsp. sugar
12 Tbsp. (1½ sticks) unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces
½ tsp. kosher salt
2 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/8 tsp. tabasco
Add 1 inch of water into a large pot and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Once simmering,
reduce heat to low.
Melt the butter in a small pot over medium heat. Once fully melted, turn off the heat.
Add egg yolks, water, sugar, salt, lemon juice, tabasco into a medium mixing bowl and whisk all
ingredients together. Place the bowl over the steaming pot of water and begin whisking
constantly, using the steam from the water bath to heat the egg yolk mixture. It will begin to
thicken as it heats – be careful not to heat it too fast or the eggs will curdle.
Once the egg yolk mixture is thickened up to ribbon stage, begin drizzling the butter very slowly
into the mixture while whisking very quickly. The mixture will thicken further and will emulsify
into your hollandaise sauce.
Note: If this is your first time making this sauce, it is a good idea to watch a YouTube video
on how to make hollandaise to fully understand the sauce. If the mixture begins to separate
and the butter starts to pool on top of the egg mixture, then you will need to start over.
Once the butter is completely emulsified into the yolk mix, remove the bowl from the double
boiler and keep in a warm place.
To Finish the Eggs Benedict
Ingredients:
1 baked gougère per person
hollandaise sauce
2 eggs per person
1 cup arugula or fresh spring greens
white vinegar
sliced tomato, mashed avocado or cooked Canadian bacon for topping
Fill a large pot with water and place on high heat. Once boiling, turn heat down to medium low
until just simmering. Add a splash of the vinegar to the water.
Crack the eggs into a bowl, no more than 4 at a time, keeping yolks intact. Stir the pot of
simmering water in to a whirlpool using a slotted spoon, then slowly and gently drop the eggs into
the center of the whirlpool. The egg whites will wrap around the yolks and begin to poach.
While eggs are poaching, cut the warm gougères in half, placing the cut half facing up on each
plate. Add tomato, avocado, and/or Canadian bacon on top of the gougère.
Once the egg whites are firm but the center still has a little give and jiggle, remove from the water
using the slotted spoon, allowing water to drain. Place an egg on each gougère half.
Spoon hollandaise over each poached egg, then top with the arugula. Enjoy!