Foodie Friday: Father’s Day brunch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Sunday is Father’s Day and what better time to make brunch at home.

The Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard’s executive Chef Chase Williams joined us this morning to show us how to make his eggs Benedict.

GRUYÈRE GOUGÈRE EGGS BENEDICT

For the Gruyère Gougères

Ingredients:

½ cup milk

½ cup water

¼ lb. diced butter

1 tsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

1 cup flour

4 eggs

1 cup shredded Gruyère

Combine milk, water, sugar, salt, and butter into a medium pot over medium heat.

Once butter is fully melted, slowly shower in the flour and mix with a wooden spoon until

completely smooth.

Continuously stir the paste over medium heat until it begins to dry out and a “carpet” begins to

form on the bottom of the pot.

Dump the paste into the bowl of an electric stand mixer with the paddle attachment, and begin

mixing on low speed. The mixture needs to stay hot for the next couple of minutes so work

quickly.

Add the cheese to the mixing paste, then begin adding one egg at a time. The paste will begin to

separate for a couple seconds, then come back together for each egg added. Once together, add

the next egg. Continue until all eggs have been incorporated.

Cover the batter and allow to cool in the refrigerator (around 3-4 hours). Once chilled, scoop out

portions of the batter with a large ice cream scoop onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Leave 2

inches separation between each ball of batter. Freeze overnight until ready to bake.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees, pull out the amount of gougères you will need (usually one per

person) and bake 18 – 25 minutes, until golden brown.



For the Hollandaise

Ingredients:

3 egg yolks

1 tsp. water

¼ tsp. sugar

12 Tbsp. (1½ sticks) unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces

½ tsp. kosher salt

2 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/8 tsp. tabasco

Add 1 inch of water into a large pot and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Once simmering,

reduce heat to low.

Melt the butter in a small pot over medium heat. Once fully melted, turn off the heat.

Add egg yolks, water, sugar, salt, lemon juice, tabasco into a medium mixing bowl and whisk all

ingredients together. Place the bowl over the steaming pot of water and begin whisking

constantly, using the steam from the water bath to heat the egg yolk mixture. It will begin to

thicken as it heats – be careful not to heat it too fast or the eggs will curdle.

Once the egg yolk mixture is thickened up to ribbon stage, begin drizzling the butter very slowly

into the mixture while whisking very quickly. The mixture will thicken further and will emulsify

into your hollandaise sauce.

Note: If this is your first time making this sauce, it is a good idea to watch a YouTube video

on how to make hollandaise to fully understand the sauce. If the mixture begins to separate

and the butter starts to pool on top of the egg mixture, then you will need to start over.

Once the butter is completely emulsified into the yolk mix, remove the bowl from the double

boiler and keep in a warm place.



To Finish the Eggs Benedict

Ingredients:

1 baked gougère per person

hollandaise sauce

2 eggs per person

1 cup arugula or fresh spring greens

white vinegar

sliced tomato, mashed avocado or cooked Canadian bacon for topping

Fill a large pot with water and place on high heat. Once boiling, turn heat down to medium low

until just simmering. Add a splash of the vinegar to the water.

Crack the eggs into a bowl, no more than 4 at a time, keeping yolks intact. Stir the pot of

simmering water in to a whirlpool using a slotted spoon, then slowly and gently drop the eggs into

the center of the whirlpool. The egg whites will wrap around the yolks and begin to poach.

While eggs are poaching, cut the warm gougères in half, placing the cut half facing up on each

plate. Add tomato, avocado, and/or Canadian bacon on top of the gougère.

Once the egg whites are firm but the center still has a little give and jiggle, remove from the water

using the slotted spoon, allowing water to drain. Place an egg on each gougère half.

Spoon hollandaise over each poached egg, then top with the arugula. Enjoy!