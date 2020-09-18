Foodie Friday: ‘Feed The Mass’ gives away meals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A non-profit cooking school is serving up free meals in these tough times. “Feed the Mass” is making restaurant quality dishes to help people in need.
The volunteer-led group is getting Portland chefs involved as well. Executive Director Jacobsen Valentine and the founder of Feed The Mass joined AM Extra to talk about the project, being proactive, how to feed the city healthy meals for free — and how to volunteer.
Feed The Mass
