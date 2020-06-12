Foodie Friday: Fort George Brewery in Astoria

Chef Jeff Graham from the Fort George Brewery in Astoria joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During the pandemic, Oregon’s seafood industry saw a sharp decline due to the pandemic. But now is the time to support your local fishermen.

Chef Jeff Graham from the Fort George Brewery in Astoria joined AM Extra to cook black cod, talk about common local seafood to cook at home and share information about the #EatOregonSeafood initiative.

