Foodie Friday: Growing Gardens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is a fun stay-at-home event that helps a great cause as a local non-profit pivots their big culinary event during the pandemic.

Growing Gardens uses the experience of growing food in schools, backyards and correctional facilities to cultivate healthy and equitable communities, their website states.

Jason Skipton with Growing Gardens joined AM Extra to talk about Chef in Your Garden, their mission for home meal baskets and wine, and how people can get tickets.