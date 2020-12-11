Foodie Friday: Higgins now offering specialized take-out meals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s beloved Higgins restaurant is working around the quarantine by offering new dishes specially designed for taking home and reheating!

Greg Higgins, owner and chef of the restaurant, joined AM Extra Friday morning to talk about the new menu items! With wine and beer available to-go, Higgins is offering a new “Higgins Traiteur” and a “Cassoulet Holiday Feast Box” for holiday dinners.

For a full menu, visit their website.