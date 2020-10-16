Foodie Friday: Higgins

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two weeks ago, the popular Portland restaurant Higgins reopened for indoor dining and now they’re prepping for Thanksgiving.

The iconic farm-to-table eatery wants to take care of the holiday cooking this year by offering to-go boxes.

Greg Higgins, the co-owner and a James Beard award-winning chef, joined AM Extra with the details about the Thanksgiving feast boxes, how indoor dining is going and the outlook for their outdoor patio, Piggins.