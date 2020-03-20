Foodie Friday: How to stock your pantry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ben Gullett, an at-home chef and foodie, offered tips for keeping a well stocked pantry during National Nutrition Month.
Whether it’s in your pantry or freezer, there are plenty of healthy, shelf-stable options out there.
Ben’s Shopping List
· Proteins: Beans, lentils, peas, peanut butter, canned tuna, salmon and chicken.
· Canned or Powdered Products: Powdered milk, canned evaporated milk, bone broth, etc.
· Grains and starchy foods: Rice, couscous, quinoa, tortillas, pastas and crackers.
· Fruits and vegetables: Many different varieties whether its canned, dried or freeze-dried
· Snacks: Crackers and chips can be shelf-stable as long as properly stored.
Immune-Boosting Soup
Ingredients:
· 1 yellow onion, diced
· 2 cloves garlic, minced
· 4 cups LonoLife Beef Bone Broth
· 2 stalks celery, chopped
· 2 baby bok choy, chopped
· 1 daikon radish, sliced
· ¼ cup kale
· ¼ cup spinach
· ½ teaspoon salt
· ½ teaspoon pepper
Directions:
- In a large pot add olive oil, onion, celery, and garlic. Cook on medium heat until onion is translucent.
- Add bone broth and the rest of the ingredients to pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for about 30 minutes.
- Enjoy!
LonoLife Egg Scramble, featuring Karen’s Naturals
Ingredients
- 8 eggs
- ¼ sweet onion
- ½ cup LonoLife chicken bone broth
- 2 strips of bacon
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- ¼ cup Karen’s Naturals Just Veggies
Directions
- Dice up bacon and onion and place into a hot skillet.
- While bacon is cooking, crack eggs into a bowl.
- Add the bone broth, salt, pepper, Just Veggies and paprika. Whisk until combined.
- Turn stove to medium low and slowly pour the eggs right over the bacon pieces.
- Take a rubber spatula and continuously stir until eggs are scrambled and too your liking. About 5 minutes.
- Remove and Enjoy!
