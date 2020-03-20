Foodie Friday: How to stock your pantry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ben Gullett, an at-home chef and foodie, offered tips for keeping a well stocked pantry during National Nutrition Month.

Whether it’s in your pantry or freezer, there are plenty of healthy, shelf-stable options out there.

Ben’s Shopping List

· Proteins: Beans, lentils, peas, peanut butter, canned tuna, salmon and chicken.

· Canned or Powdered Products: Powdered milk, canned evaporated milk, bone broth, etc.

· Grains and starchy foods: Rice, couscous, quinoa, tortillas, pastas and crackers.

· Fruits and vegetables: Many different varieties whether its canned, dried or freeze-dried

· Snacks: Crackers and chips can be shelf-stable as long as properly stored.

Immune-Boosting Soup

Ingredients:

· 1 yellow onion, diced

· 2 cloves garlic, minced

· 4 cups LonoLife Beef Bone Broth

· 2 stalks celery, chopped

· 2 baby bok choy, chopped

· 1 daikon radish, sliced

· ¼ cup kale

· ¼ cup spinach

· ½ teaspoon salt

· ½ teaspoon pepper

Directions:

In a large pot add olive oil, onion, celery, and garlic. Cook on medium heat until onion is translucent. Add bone broth and the rest of the ingredients to pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for about 30 minutes. Enjoy!

LonoLife Egg Scramble, featuring Karen’s Naturals

Ingredients

8 eggs

¼ sweet onion

½ cup LonoLife chicken bone broth

2 strips of bacon

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

¼ cup Karen’s Naturals Just Veggies

Directions