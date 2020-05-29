Foodie Friday: Lincoln City Culinary

Manager Donna Rianni joined AM Extra on Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though Lincoln City Culinary has been closed during the pandemic, manager Donna Rianni has stayed busy.

She’s been sharing recipes online and joined AM Extra on Friday to teach you how to grill a simple, summer recipe — Elotes! (Mexican street corn).

More recipes: Culinary Center in Lincoln City Facebook page

