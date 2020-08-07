Foodie Friday: Mediterranean Pasta Salad

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just because it’s vegan doesn’t mean it’s not delicious — and this recipe is.
Caitlin Shoemaker, a vegan blogger and recipes maker at FromMyBowl.com, joined AM Extra to show how simple it is to make a Mediterranean Pasta Salad.
From My Bowl — Mediterranean Pasta Salad
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.