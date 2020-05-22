Foodie Friday: Memorial Day and National BBQ Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can still have a barbecue this weekend while staying at home and maintaining social distance.
Frank Napoleon of Ocean’s Apart Catering joined AM Extra to share tips on Hawaiian barbecue.
He’s also giving back to the community. In Lincoln City, he teamed up with the Eagles to prep meals for seniors and families in need.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.