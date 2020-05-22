Foodie Friday: Memorial Day and National BBQ Month

Frank Napoleon of Ocean's Apart Catering joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can still have a barbecue this weekend while staying at home and maintaining social distance.

Frank Napoleon of Ocean’s Apart Catering joined AM Extra to share tips on Hawaiian barbecue.

He’s also giving back to the community. In Lincoln City, he teamed up with the Eagles to prep meals for seniors and families in need.

Ocean’s Apart