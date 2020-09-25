Foodie Friday: Mount Angel Oktoberfest rolls on virtually

AM Extra

Monica Bochsler with the Mount Angel Oktoberfest joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fall marks Oktoberfest, but this year one of the biggest celebrations in Mount Angel is taking a different approach.

Monica Bochsler with the Mount Angel Oktoberfest joined AM Extra to provide a preview of the event, with virtual performances to go along with your favorite beers and delicious treats.

She also talked about the importance of keeping the Oktoberfest going since it benefits non-profits.

Mount Angel Oktoberfest

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss