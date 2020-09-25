Foodie Friday: Mount Angel Oktoberfest rolls on virtually

Monica Bochsler with the Mount Angel Oktoberfest joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fall marks Oktoberfest, but this year one of the biggest celebrations in Mount Angel is taking a different approach.

Monica Bochsler with the Mount Angel Oktoberfest joined AM Extra to provide a preview of the event, with virtual performances to go along with your favorite beers and delicious treats.

She also talked about the importance of keeping the Oktoberfest going since it benefits non-profits.