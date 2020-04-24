Foodie Friday: Pixie Retreat

KOIN News AM Extra

Pixie Retreat offering help for frontline healthcare workers

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many eateries are doing what they can to help frontline workers battling the pandemic.

Willow O’Brien and Theresa Keane of Pixie Retreat began a new program to give bowls to healthcare workers. They’ve also partnered with Honey Mama’s to give away kale salads and raw cocoa bars for those who might need a free meal.

Pixie Retreat is still open and offering both takeout and delivery.

More info: Pixie Retreat
Buy a bowl giveback
Pixie Retreat — Instagram
Pixie Retreat — Facebook

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss