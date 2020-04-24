Foodie Friday: Pixie Retreat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many eateries are doing what they can to help frontline workers battling the pandemic.

Willow O’Brien and Theresa Keane of Pixie Retreat began a new program to give bowls to healthcare workers. They’ve also partnered with Honey Mama’s to give away kale salads and raw cocoa bars for those who might need a free meal.

Pixie Retreat is still open and offering both takeout and delivery.

