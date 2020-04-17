Foodie Friday: SeaSweets Poke

SeaSweets Poke offers authentic Hawaiian poke

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like poke? SeaSweets serves authentic Hawaiian poke with plenty of options.

Chef Ian Hung and co-owner David Lo joined AM Extra to share their dishes and remind you about their take-out and delivery services.

More Information: SeaSweets Poke
