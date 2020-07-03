Foodie Friday: The Beeroness cooks with beer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Events may be canceled this weekend by the pandemic, but you can still celebrate safely with friends and family at home.

Beer is often a must-have for small gatherings but there are ways to use it beyond just drinking it.

Jackie Dodd, aka The Beeroness, joined AM Extra to share some recipes using local brews from Pyramid Brewing: Apricot Ale S’mores and Tacos with an IPA.

Apricot Ale Marshmallow S’mores

with Apricot Sauce

This is a necessity: ADULT S’MORES. The perfect treat from our childhood is all grown-up, complete with beered-up marshmallows, a homemade beer infused sauce, and accompanied by, of course, the perfect marshmallow pairing beer: Apricot Ale.

Most people think S’Mores are just graham cracker, chocolate, and marshmallow, but we’re here to tell you that adding an apricot sauce with apricot beer, and beer-infused marshmallows truly makes these the best S’Mores you’ll ever have.

This delicious beer and dessert recipe was put together by Jackie Dodd, The Beeroness, Here’s what she has to say about the combination between this confection and our beer:

“This recipe might seem like a lot of work to make your own beer marshmallows when you’re already eager to roast some S’Mores, but I promise it’s worth it. The elements can be made in advance, and really won’t take you that long, and when the time is right, you can be the person who pulls out homemade beer marshmallows and apricot sauce, and then you can claim your “Backyard Dessert Legend” award because you’ve clearly earned it.”

Beer and Dessert Recipe:

Apricot Ale Marshmallow S’mores with Apricot Sauce

Ingredients

For the marshmallows:

Powdered sugar

3 envelopes (21g total) unflavored gelatin (such as Knox Gelatin)

½ cup Apricot Ale (flat and cold)*

½ cup water (or more flat beer)

2 cups PLUS 2 additional tablespoons of granulated sugar

½ cup light corn syrup

2 large egg whites

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

For the Apricot Sauce:

1 lb (about 5 large) chopped apricots

½ cup apricot ale

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

For the S’mores:

Graham crackers

Chocolate squares

Directions

Make the marshmallows:

Grease a 9×13 baking pan, sprinkle with powdered sugar until well coated and set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer add ½ cup cold, flat Apricot Ale*. Sprinkle with gelatin. Allow to stand while the sugar is being prepared.

In a large saucepan (mixture will bubble up) over medium heat, add the water (or more flat beer), 2 cups sugar and corn syrup. Stir until the sugar has dissolved.

Raise heat to high and allow to boil until the mixture reads 240°F on a candy thermometer (about 6-8 minutes).

Once the temperature has been reached, remove from heat.

Turn the mixer on low and slowly pour the hot sugar mixture into the gelatin. Once all the sugar has been added turn the mixer on high until light and fluffy and tripled in volume, this can take up to 10 minutes.

While the mixer is running, prepare the egg whites. Add the egg whites to a bowl with the salt. Beat on high with a hand mixer until stiff peaks form. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, beat until stiff peaks return.

Gently fold the egg whites and vanilla extract into the stand mixer ingredients until just combined.

Pour the marshmallows into the prepared pan. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Allow to sit at room temperature until set (about 2 hours). Remove from pan, cut into squares. Toss with additional powdered sugar to prevent from sticking together. Store in an airtight container (in the fridge if planning to store for longer than a week, or at room temperature for shorter amount of time).

Make the sauce:

Add all of the sauce ingredients to a pot over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the apricots have broken down and the sauce has thickened, about 25 minutes. Store in an airtight container in the fridge until ready to use, can be made up to a week in advance.

Make the smores:

Ideally over a campfire, toast the marshmallows over an open flame until your desired level of toastiness. Lay a square of chocolate onto one square of graham cracker, top with the warm marshmallow. Then top the marshmallow with your desired amount of apricot sauce, then with another graham cracker. Serve immediately.

Notes

*Open the beer at least an hour before you plan to make the marshmallows, and up to several days in advance. Pour ½ cup into an open container, stir aggressively to release all the C02. Loosely cover and refrigerate.