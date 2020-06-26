Foodie Friday: Tonari

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New Japanese cafe Tonari is officially open – Wednesday through Sunday 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Tonari means next door in Japanese, and is situated next door to sister restaurant Nodoguro at 2838 SE Belmont Street.

Ryan and Elena Roadhouse apply the same master craft attention to detail and style at Tonari as with their esteemed omakase restaurant Nodoguro. The restaurant plans to develop a community by hosting regular digital classes featuring guest experts in Japanese craft, cooking classes, talks, and other artful activities.

Here’s the recipe for sashimi: