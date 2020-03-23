Forest Grove Mayor: Assisted living facilities staff going extra mile

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Forest Grove Mayor Pete Traux said his community is practicing social distancing and following the recommendations provided by both federal and state policymakers on how to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Truax joined AM Extra for the latest edition of Mayor Monday to talk specifics about Fores Grove’s proactive approach to the pandemic.
