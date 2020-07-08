Forestry Department talks wildfire risks during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Monday, fire season kicked off in Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said much of the state is already dry, especially in Southern Oregon. Therefore, officials have been emphasizing the new restrictions that went into place July 6.

For example, unregulated outdoor debris burning is now prohibited; fireworks are also illegal to use until next summer; and tracer ammunition and exploding targets have also been shelved.

Tom Fields of the Department of Forestry joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about ways this season will be unlike any other because of factors presented by coronavirus restrictions.