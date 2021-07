PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As a young adult, Cristi Christensen trained with the U.S. Olympic diving team, but her dreams were cut short after a devastating back injury.

Determined to heal her body and spirit, she discovered yoga and it woke her in a way she never knew was possible. Christensen joined AM Extra Friday to discuss her new book, Chakra Rituals: Awakening The Wild Woman Within.