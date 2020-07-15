Foxtails and the danger they present to dogs

KOIN News AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Foxtails seem harmless. And sometimes, when blowing in the wind, they look beautiful!

But did you know the weed is actually potentially deadly hazard for your dog? Dr. J of Preventive Vet joined AM Extra for another edition of Pet Health to talk about why you need to avoid the plant while out with your pet.

Read the full article at Preventive Vet here: Foxtails a pain in the everywhere

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss