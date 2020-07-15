Foxtails and the danger they present to dogs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Foxtails seem harmless. And sometimes, when blowing in the wind, they look beautiful!

But did you know the weed is actually potentially deadly hazard for your dog? Dr. J of Preventive Vet joined AM Extra for another edition of Pet Health to talk about why you need to avoid the plant while out with your pet.

Read the full article at Preventive Vet here: Foxtails a pain in the everywhere