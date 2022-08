PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This is the last week to get your free rapid COVID-19 tests from the U.S. government.

The program will be suspended because of funding on Friday, but if you still have the tests stockpiled at home, will they expire?

AM Extra was joined by Leo Freidman, CEO and Founder of iPromo, to answer this question and more.

Visit the iPromo website for more information about how to get COVID-19 tests.