Fullerton Wines bringing Midsommar Festival to NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon winery is bringing a Nordic summer tradition to Northwest Portland — and yes, there will be rosé!

Hailing from Northern Europe, the Fullerton family is excited to welcome guests to their Midsommar Festival. Susanne Fullerton, the owner and general manager for Fullerton Wines, joined AM Extra on Friday with a preview of the big celebration.

The Midsommer Fest is happening Saturday and Sunday at their tasting room on Northwest Pettygrove and Northwest 20th Avenue. Buy tickets and find more information on their website.