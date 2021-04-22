Fun Earth Day finds for a green lifestyle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An important part of having a “greener” lifestyle is making the right decisions as a consumer.
We have all heard of the three R’s — Reduce, Re-use and Recycle. This Earth Day, lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joined AM Extra with some tips on greener living.
Here’s a list of items Jen talked about:
- SodaStream Fizzi One Touch White Sparkling Water Maker Kit
- Living Composter
- Da Bomb Bath Earth Bomb by Da Bomb
- Skincare Starter Set
- Epic Pursuit White Wine Spritzer
- Epic Pursuit Rosé Wine Spritzer
- Funny Food Plastic-Free Produce Bags
- DIY Beeswax Wrap Kit
- Nap Anywhere Pillow
- A-to-Z Alphabet Crayons
- Worn Wear – Patagonia
- Joseph Joseph-Totem Compact 40L Waste Separation & Recycling Unit
- Rothy’s
- Scout & Cellar has partnered with 1% for the Planet to donate 1% of all Epic Pursuit brand sales to nonprofits that focus on bee conservation and research through sustainable farming practices. Click here to learn more about Scout & Cellar’s partnership with 1% for the Planet.