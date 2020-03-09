Fundraising record for LLS set in ‘Student of the Year’ competition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In just seven weeks, high schoolers from around the Portland area raised more than $427k for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. In fact, this year’s Student of the Year competition’s total was a record-breaker for the organization!

Two of the students joined AM Extra this morning to talk more about the initiative. Anna Seely from Lakeridge High School was the 2020 Mission Award winner and Taelyn Haney was Portland’s Student of the Year.

KOIN and Portland’s CW are proud media partners in this year’s event. For more information, head to the LLS Students of the Year page.