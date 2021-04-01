Gag gifts for April Fools

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Portland Coffee Roasters is celebrating their 25 year anniversary!

Their limited-edition 25th Anniversary Roast is available now through September. It comes from the La Hilda Estate in Costa Rica, which has been a Portland Coffee Roaster partner for 25 years. It's a medium roast with a unique blend of washed and natural processed coffee, and it balances the bright citrus flavors of this growing region along with the deeper chocolate notes.