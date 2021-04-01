PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jen Munoz has some ideas for gag gifts for April Fools!
Guzzle those Giggles:
- You’ve Been Poisoned Novelty Creativity Drink Cup. This funny cup is a great novelty drinkware featuring a humorous joke and a sarcastic saying, great conversation starter. Ideal to show your love and how much you care with a sense of humor.
- Pouring Wine is Such A Chore – simply screw this hand blown custom glass into your favorite bottle. It makes drinking from the bottle classy. Or just plain FUN!
Wrap Yourself in Laughs!
- Tortilla Blanket – realistic burrito pattern, comfortable single-layer design, when you are wrapped inside, the soft and warm burritos wrap blanket will make your friends jealous – they also want to be giant human burritos.
- Taco Booties – Worthy of a mini fiesta, these adorable taco booties let your little one celebrate until they siesta.
- French Baguette Slippers – Warm Home Shoes, solid high density memory foam insole relaxes your feet.
Family Funnies:
- Word Teasers- Dad Jokes – Why did the dad cross the road? To get to this box of silly jokes.
- Bluetooth Banana Phone – Add slapstick style to your phone with this wireless handset. Peeling not necessary.
- Fisher-Price Think & Learn Rocktopus, Standard Packaging Rock Top us responds to every musical instrument as Kids insert or tap them, helping guide them through game Play Kids are in Control of their musical creations Add or subtract instruments, Control the Tempo and add sound effects
- DJ Cat Scratching Pad – Let your cat scratch some laid-back beats with this cardboard scratching pad shaped like a DJ turntable. Or Get them skateboarding
- Knock Knock Paper Over It – Why be direct? Passive-aggressive notes get your point across slyly
- Mr. Food Face Plate – Who says you can’t play with your food? Make mealtime fun for everyone with these interactive plates. Inspired by the beloved Wooly Willy children’s toy, this fun plate encourages kids to get creative at mealtime and play with their food. Food-safe ceramic.
Just Plain Ridiculous:
- Chicken Harness – Adjustable and easy to wear – make sure your chickens are 100% comfy no matter what. No more feeling uncomfortable. You will not worry that the chicken will get rid of its harness when walking the chicken on the street.
- Ben & Jerry’s Euphori-Lock Ice Cream Pint Combination Lock – Protector Perfect gift for an ice cream lover “there is no u in my pint”
- Bob Ross Toaster – Make happy little toast at home. Drop bread into the slots, press the lever, and before you know it, up pops toast with Bob Ross’s face and distinctive ‘do.
Frickin’ Cricket Hidden Annoying Chirping Joke Gag Prank Sound 3 different cricket sounds, plays at irregular intervals, about 2-15 minutes apart so it is hard to locate.