Garden design studio helps Crag Law Center with climate efforts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All week long, AM Extra has highlighted local non-profits working to make Oregon a cleaner and greener place.

You may know Crag Law Center as the legal group who worked with a group of kids in Eugene who are concerned about climate change. For this Earth Day, a local business is helping them continue their climate work.

Courtney Johnson, the executive director with the Crag Law Center, and Weina Dinata, founder of gardening design studio Poppy and Finch, joined AM Extra to talk about their new partnership.

