Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to play live holiday concert

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Country super-star couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are helping spread some socially-distanced cheer this holiday season. They’ll perform a live concert special on CBS — and you can help choose what Christmas songs they perform!

Use #garthandtrisha live on any social media platform to have a say in which songs Brooks, Yearwood and the band will perform live from their home recording studio. As of this morning, they’ve gotten about 50,000 requests.

Brooks and Yearwood joined AM Extra to talk about the special, how the pandemic has impacted the live music industry, and what they’ll be doing over the holiday season.

You can watch the live holiday concert from 8-9 p.m. Sunday, December 20 on KOIN 6.