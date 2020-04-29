Gas prices continue to fall ahead of summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pump prices continue to edge lower across the country.

Only 11 states, including Oregon, still have averages of $2 a gallon or more. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded fell four cents to $1.77 a gallon while the Oregon average fell six cents to $2.41.

With AAA Oregon expecting pump prices to continue to decrease into next month, AM Extra welcomed Marie Dodds, Director of Government and Public Affairs, to talk about how low prices will actually dip.