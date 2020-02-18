Gayle King on how ‘Dress for Success’ empowers women

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — O, Oprah Winfrey’s long-running magazine, and Talbots have launched their 5th annual Capsule Collection.
The collaboration benefits Dress for Success, an international non-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence.
To talk about the new collection for 2020, AM Extra was joined by CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King and O Creative Director Adam Glassman.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.