Gearing up for Rip City Race for the Roses

The Rip City Race for the Roses presented by United Healthcare kicks off virtually this Sunday! Albertina Kerr CEO Jeff Carr and United Healthcare’s Gary Daniels joined AM Extra Tuesday to preview the event.

The run benefits our KOIN 6 community partners, Albertina Kerr. The local non-profit has been around for more than a century and provides a long list of services for kids and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Sign up for a 5K, a 10K, a half-marathon or a Kids 1K. The price is $40 for adults, and $10 for the kids run.

Register here: Rip City Race for the Roses

