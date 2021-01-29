GENYOUth, NFL partner to feed families in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly one in four kids in the U.S. are food insecure – they wake up hungry every day. For many kids, school meals might be the only food they get that day.

With the pandemic sending many schools online, that problem has only gotten worse. To help, GENYOUth — a nonprofit focused on youth wellness — has partnered with the 30th Annual Taste of the NFL event taking place on Super Bowl Sunday​.

GENYOUth CEO Alexis Glick and Chef Andrew Zimmern joined AM Extra with more on how you can plan the perfect big game menu and help families in need.