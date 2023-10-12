PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The sweet sounds of a legendary Beatle are coming back to life in Portland.

The “3rd Annual George Harrison Celebration” is being held on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Revolution Hall.

More than 30 local musicians are coming together for a tribute concert featuring Harrison’s triple album “All Things Must Pass.”

AM Extra was joined by the event’s director Mark Bowden as well as Jeremy Wilson, founder of the Jeremy Wilson Foundation, to talk about the concert.

