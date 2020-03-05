Get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with Dullahan’s Irish Pub

We brought in a little luck o' the Irish on this Thirsty Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — St. Paddy’s Day is right around the corner and it’s time to celebrate!

We brought in a little luck o’ the Irish on this Thirsty Thursday. Justyn Reese with the Dullahan Irish Pub in Lake Oswego is here to shake up some Irish cocktails, including their new Jameson Cold Brew Irish Whiskey, Minke Irish Gin by Clonakilty and their Traditional Irish Coffee!

You can try any of those cocktails at the Dullahan Pub’s St. Patrick’s Irish Festival which runs from March 13 through March 17.