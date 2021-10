PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At exactly 10:21 on Thursday, the largest earthquake drill of its kind will happen on the west coast.

It’s the Great Shakeout — a day for people living in seismically active areas to prepare for a major earthquake. The goal is to make the three-step process — drop, cover and hold on — an instinctive reaction to the ground shaking.

Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps joined AM Extra to discuss the big shake.