PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While these summer days make it fun and easy to get outside and enjoy the sun — it can be pretty harsh on your skin.

Sunspots, melasma and wrinkles can all get worse with UV damage, but there are some new ways to fight it. Yvonne Yan Duan, founder and CEO of Renew Aesthetic in Beaverton, joined AM Extra to tell us about a new laser and the clinic’s other offerings.

For more information, check out their website.