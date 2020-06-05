Girls Inc goes virtual for Power of the Purse

Virtual fundraiser takes place Friday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like every other event during the pandemic, the biggest annual fundraiser for Girls Inc was canceled. And like most organizations, they shifted to a virtual platform.

Girls Inc director Elizabeth Nye and wine pioneers Kate Norris and Jessica Mozeico joined AM Extra to share the details about this year’s Power of the Purse.

The virtual Power of the Purse is free and happens Friday night.

Girls Inc — Power of the Purse

