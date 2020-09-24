‘Give More 24’ aims to boost non-profits

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fundraising marathon is underway right now across Southwest Washington as non-profits are trying to collect as much as they can in 24 hours.

The day of generosity, called Give More 24, is easy to participate in.

Jennifer Rhoads, the president of the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, joined AM Extra to talk about the effort, which non-profits are taking part and what their goals are.