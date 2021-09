PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The biggest charity fundraiser of the year for Southwest Washington is happening now!

Last year, Give More 24! raised $2.9 million for over 200 charities in Southwest Washington. This year’s goal is $3.2 million.

The 24-hour fundraiser is mostly online, which makes it easy to learn about the great things a wide range of charities are doing in Clark, Lewis and Cowlitz counties. Some of the area’s top musicians will perform during a live streaming event.