GiveTheGiftofOregon campaign supports local shopping

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s hope on the horizon for Oregon’s businesses.

This week Governor Brown’s office, along with Travel Oregon and Business Oregon, launched a new campaign to drum up support this holiday season.

The CEO of The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce Lisa Farquharson and Cliff Barckman, the owner of the North American Bigfoot Center, joined AM Extra to talk about the #GiveTheGiftofOregon campaign.

