Global worries surrounding COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Historic lows have crippled Wall Street this past week and a lot of the blame has fallen on fear surrounding the coronavirus.
Joining AM Extra to discuss why the virus is so tightly linked to global stock markets was Dr. Hiro Ito, the Economics Department Chair at Portland State University.
Full KOIN 6 News coronavirus coverage
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.