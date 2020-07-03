Going to a park for the 4th? There are rules

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite the pandemic and official urging to keep your parties to your backyard, people are expected to flock to county parks and rivers for the 4th of July weekend.

Clackamas County put out guidelines to protect the parks and the public this summer. Kimberly Dinwiddie, the public information officer and policy liaison for Clackamas County, joined AM Extra with the details on fireworks, swimming, parking and social distancing.

Clackamas County Parks