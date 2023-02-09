PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Despite some inflated prices falling at the grocery store, food insecurity continues to be a big issue across the Portland Metro Area.

The Portland Bible Community Pantry hopes to change that with an upcoming fundraiser called the Share the Love Gala.

Tickets to the gala are sold out, but Executive Director Betty Brown said those who still wish to participate can “buy a golden ticket.”

Buying a ticket costs $100, and can win buyers a ticket to Italy, Spain or Ireland. There are 100 tickets available through the pantry’s website.

Brown said the pantry has expanded many of its services during the pandemic, including a made-to-order drive-thru pantry box that helps immigrant families choose items in the language of their choice.

“Because immigrants, we all kind of eat differently,” Brown said. “I’m from Costa Rica. Chances are I’m going to eat differently from what maybe an Asian might eat.”

The pantry also partnered with Providence Health Systems to embed a pantry into one of the hospital’s clinics to help patients suffering from food insecurity.

Brown said her team expected a decline in need as the pandemic improved but that numbers continue to climb.

“Last year, our pantry served 61,000 Oregonians,” Brown said.