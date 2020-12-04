Good Feet Store donations keeping Portlanders warm this season

Donate new used socks and new or gently used shoes today

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Good Feet Store is on a mission to keep feet warm around Portland.

You can donate new socks and new or gently used shoes to help make a positive impact on our community. Good Feet Store Director of Sales and Operations Kristina Boss joined AM Extra to explain where donations go, how people can donate and more.

For more information about locations where you could drop off your gently used or new socks and shoes, visit their website.