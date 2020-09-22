Good Life Market aims to be ‘modern milkman’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new zero-waste grocery delivery service–serving the greater Portland area–aims to be the “modern milkman.”

Good Life Market uses re-usable containers for all food that is delivered.

The company’s marketing manager Hannah Christopherson joined AM Extra Tuesday to show us how the service works.

…psst: Use the promo good KOIN_GLM15 for 15% off your first order.