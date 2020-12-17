Goodwill donations hindered by pandemic. How you can help

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic have impacted countless local families, creating a greater need for charity. But at the same time, donations to organizations like Goodwill have been hindered by the pandemic.
The organization has to follow strict social-distancing and other health requirements, meaning there are often fewer donation sites open and fewer staff members to assist customers.
It also affects what you can donate, so be sure to check meetgoodwill.org before heading to a donation site.
Goodwill spokeswoman Dale Emanuel joined AM Extra to talk about all the changes.
