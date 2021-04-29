Grab the limes! Portland Margarita Week is coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Next week is Portland Margarita Week!

A dozen local bars are coming together for one great cause. Fans of the beloved summertime cocktail can sip away in outdoor patios to help a non-profit working to help American migrants.

For every margarita purchased, $4 will be sent to the Team Brownsville group. A $2 donation per drink will be made by the serving bar and will also be matched by sponsors of the weeklong event — Patron Tequila, Cazadores Tequila, El Jimador Tequila, Herradura Tequila and Ilegal Mezcal.

Portland Margarita Week runs Monday, May 3 through Sunday, May 9. Bradley Stephens with the Oregon Bartenders’ Guild and Adam Robinson, owner of the Southeast Portland bar Deadshot, joined AM Extra on Thursday with more details.